Chris Nichols has announced his candidacy for Jackson County Sheriff.
Nichols has served in public safety for over two decades, holding a variety of roles and responsibilities throughout his career.
“I have dedicated my life to serving the public," Nichols said. "I believe with the right leadership and a strong connection between law enforcement and the community, we can build a safer and more prosperous future for Jackson County. I would be honored to serve as your Sheriff.”
Nichols lives in the South Jackson area with his wife, Carmen, and their three children. Carmen, a Jackson County native, is a teacher at First Baptist Church of Jefferson Preschool. Their children work in or attend the Jackson County School System.
Nichols is a graduate of Hart County Comprehensive High School. After starting college, he worked as a Communications Officer for the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office. He became an Athens-Clarke County police officer in 2001. His experience ranges from patrol officer, homicide detective, Internal Affairs Commander, to Division Commander and Command Duty Officer.
Nichols holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish from the University of Georgia and a master's in public safety administration from Columbus State University. He's a certified instructor specializing in emergency medical and is a Master Resiliency Instructor. Nichols' expertise extends to security assessments, active shooter training, and emergency medical aid.
Beyond law enforcement, Nichols is actively involved in the community. He's the vice-chairman of the Board for the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, advocated for children and education through programs like Watch D.O.G.S., and is a board member for the ACC Charity Drive Committee. Nichols is also an EMT-I and serves on the Northeast Georgia Medical Reserve Corps.
Nichols firmly believes that the power of the police comes from the common consent of the public, as opposed to the power of the state, and he subscribes to the Peelian Principles of Policing. Off-duty, you'll find Nichols and his family at church, school events or on the athletics fields.
As Jackson County Sheriff, Nichols said he will bring his extensive experience, dedication, and community-focused values to create a safer and stronger county for all.
To learn more about Nichols, visit his website at www.NicholsforSheriff.com.
