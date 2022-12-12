The Nicholson City Council recently approved adding a $25 application fee to business licenses. The fee will become effective starting Jan. 1.
In other business, the council also approved the local option sales tax agreement with the Jackson County government.
OTHER ACTION
Other action by the council:
• reappointed Kyle Smith and Scott Ethridge to the Nicholson Planning Commission.
• approved a conditional use permit for a family to live in a mobile home on property while their house is being built.
• approved pavilion restroom stall installation bid.
• disapproved two city hall painting bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.