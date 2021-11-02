The Nicholson City Council approved its FY22 city budget at its meeting Nov. 1.
The new budget is $908,889, up $12,949 from last year’s budget. Expenses are projected to be $800,863.
Personnel, benefits, and salaries increased from $273,538 to $298,778, which includes a 3% salary increase for employees along with a new part-time position at city hall, and a new position at the library.
The city also budgeted an additional $10,777 for professional services, bringing the total to $156,236. Those services include fees for the city attorney, auditor, planner, pest control, building permits, code enforcement, zoning administration, group insurance, and IT services.
Utility and energy supplies will increase from $53,253 to $64,000, an increase of $10,747. Additionally, capital outlay will increase from $25,500 to $45,500, which should pay for new camera upgrades at city hall, the city park and other locations and it could include restroom upgrades at city facilities.
Revenues are expected to increase in several areas as well. Tax income is expected to rise from $628,064 to $633,066 while TAVT should increase $12,010, from $27,050 to $39,250.
In other business on Nov. 1, the council:
• set a Veteran’s Day program for Sunday, November 7 at 3 p.m.
• noted there will be a closing for the USDA grant on Friday, November 12. The money was used for a sprinkler system.
• discussed the Christmas Tree Lighting. The council will determine a date as soon as possible.
• heard the library report from Rhonda O'Keeffe. She stated that Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a visit to the library on Sunday, December 7. She said there will also be a Christmas raffle for a Madame Alexander doll.
• set the next work session for Monday, November 29 at 6:30 and the next council meeting for Monday, December 6th at 6:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.