The Nicholson City Council unanimously approved its FY 2020 budget at the Dec. 2 meeting.
The total budget is $752,504, up from the 2019 budget of $682,134.
Revenue increases for 2020 include an increase in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of $25,000; $8,000 increase in insurance premium tax; $23,000 increase in building rental fees; $5,000 increase in TAVT; $3,500 increase for sanitation; and $5,000 in miscellaneous fees.
In other action, the council:
- unanimously approved Bert Carithers as the city's appointee to the Nicholson Water Authority. Carithers' term is for five years.
- unanimously approved a security monitoring agreement for the security and fire alarms at the Benton facility. The agreement is through EMC security at a cost of $60.95 per month for both.
The next work session is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26 at 6:30 p.m. At the next city council meeting (Jan. 6, 2020), mayor Jan Webster and council members Mike Barfield and Lamar Watkins will be sworn in.
