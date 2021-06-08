The Nicholson City Council gave Jennifer Kesler the green light Monday night to move forward with her plans to open a new special event center.
During a recent public hearing and work session, Kesler outlined plans to build a timber-framed barn on her property at Cabin Creek Dr.
At its June 7 meeting, the council approved a conditional use permit for her property, which is zoned agricultural.
Kesler says she plans to hold weddings and other special events. Her plans are to have an occupancy rate of no more than 100 people. She plans to have events every weekend.
In other business, the council approved an amendment to its charter about salaries for the mayor and council. Attorney Jody Campbell said the move will allow changes to the salary to be done by ordinance.
At this time, no specific amount has been discussed, but if a raise is approved, it will not be implemented until after the next election.
The council also:
•approved a request by the Certified Literacy Program of Jackson County to increase funding from $500 to $900 a year. The reason for the increase is due to the growth in population in the city.
•discussed a bid for a sprinkler system. The council agreed to set aside a time to go over the bid.
•noted that the date for the July meeting needs to be changed. It would have been July 5, but the July 4th holiday will be observed on that day. The new meeting date will be announced at a later time.
