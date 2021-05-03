Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.