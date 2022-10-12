The City of Nicholson recently approved a conditional use permit for Charles Mathis to operate a plumbing and electrical supply business at Hwy. 441 and Smith Overhead Bridge Rd.

The city council approved the request with the condition that access be from Hwy. 441 and not Smith Overhead Bridge Rd.

