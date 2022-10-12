The City of Nicholson recently approved a conditional use permit for Charles Mathis to operate a plumbing and electrical supply business at Hwy. 441 and Smith Overhead Bridge Rd.
The city council approved the request with the condition that access be from Hwy. 441 and not Smith Overhead Bridge Rd.
In other action, the council approved two new members to the town's planing commission. Kyle Smith and Scott Ethridge are named to the board. The move comes after the commission had issues getting a quorum for its meetings.
OTHER ACTIONS
In other business, the council approved:
• an agreement with Jackson County about road maintenance for developments that front county maintained roads.
• an agreement with Jackson County to house inmates from the city should that be necessary. The city doesn't have a police department but does have code violation issues in its municipal court.
• a bid from ASA Paving for city road work.
