In what Nicholson mayor Jan Webster described as a painful decision, the city has cancelled its July 3 Daisy Festival and fireworks show due to concerns with COVID-19.
The council made the call at its May 28 work session with council members expressing doubt the city could enforce social distancing and sanitation requirements for events that size.
Webster expressed her regret, noting the importance of the events to the community.
“This is the saddest thing that I’ve ever had to do,” said Webster, who noted that the cities of Jefferson, Braselton, Duluth and Suwannee have canceled their fireworks shows as well. “That’s why I waited until the last minute (to make a decision).”
The city would have been tasked with keeping festival goers and fireworks spectators six feet part in adherence with social-distancing guidelines. It would have also had to ensure that bathrooms were cleaned and sanitized every 20 minutes and that vendors wore face masks and gloves at all times and sanitized equipment continuously.
Council members said the city simply didn’t have enough staff to enforce those guidelines and didn’t want to face a potential lawsuit if someone attended the events and contracted COVID-19.
By calling off the fireworks before June 3, the city will only face a 15 percent cancellation fee — or $1,087 — from the pyrotechnics company.
The city plans to host its next Daisy Festival in May 2021 and the next fireworks show in July 2021.
Vendors who paid the city money this year or those who purchased advertisements can receive a refund or apply that money towards 2021.
Two other Nicholson events were salvaged, however. The council decided to move forth with its Spring Clean event, targeting a possible mid-July date, and resume the city’s farmer’s market, starting June 14.
The consensus among the council was both events were small enough to ensure social distancing.
In other business, the council:
•heard from Webster that the city’s audit was completed with no findings.
•heard that the city all-terrain vehicle (ATV) must be replaced. The council was recommended the purchase of a Kubota ATV costing $13,492.
•heard a target date of June 8 for the city library’s reopening. Library staff will wear masks and the facility will adhere to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines. Library staff will also reduce the number of computers for public use from 10 to four to ensure social distancing. The library is currently offering curbside service to patrons.
•heard that city hall remains closed to the public.
