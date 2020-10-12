The City of Nicholson won't hold its annual Veterans Day Celebration this year due to the COVID virus.
The Nicholson City Council decided Oct. 5 to cancel the event.
The council also discussed its 2021 budget. A public hearing on the budget is slated for Oct. 22.
The council tabled action on naming a replacement to the town's planning commission for Jep Crane who recently resigned.
In other business, the council:
• heard a library report that the usual Halloween in-house program won't be held this year but that the library will be handing gout goodie bags on Halloween from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• discussed whether or not to begin renting out city facilities, which have been closed due to COVID. The council decided to start renting out some facilities if there are policies to mitigate health concerns.
• heard a report that the library is once again issuing expedited passport services having having been closed during the pandemic.
