Two parking areas in Nicholson may receive new asphalt as part of a city paving project.
During its April 23 video-conference work session, the Nicholson City Council discussed re-paving the parking spaces in front of both the city library and the fire department as additions to its $34,800 Benton Center paving project, which will add a new road at city hall. The fire department will contribute to the re-paving of its parking spaces.
“The parking spaces in front of the library look awful, and they’re coming apart,” Nicholson mayor Jan Webster said. “In front of the fire station, the fire people had some new septic tank things put in, and they really tore up the asphalt.”
The council will vote on the paving additions at its May 4 meeting.
As for the new road, it is a repaving and extension of the driveway at Benton Center. The project was approved in September. The paving is halfway complete, and surveying was recently completed.
The city is working with the county 911 system to have this adopted as a road in order to allow for a daycare center to have its own 911 addressing.
The city expects additional renters in this facility in the future, further prompting the need for addressing.
Nicholson leaders will soon name the new road. The council verbally agreed on “Benton Way,” but will vote on a new name at its May 4 meeting.
“Benton Center Way” is the alternate option if a “Benton Way” already exists Jackson County.
In other business, the council:
•discussed a budget amendment, at the suggestion of the city’s auditor, to balance the 2019 year-end budget. The city acquired more money and spent more money during the year than originally budgeted. Nicholson received extra revenue during the year with insurance premiums and local option sales tax generating more money than projected. Expenses were higher due to renovations to Benton Center. State law requires a balanced budget.
•will decide on its scholarship recipient at the council’s May 4 meeting. Last month, the council voted 3-2 to deny an increase to the city's scholarship fund from $1,000 to $2,500 for East Jackson students. East Jackson students who live within the city limits are the city's first choice for the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.