The City of Nicholson has pushed back reopening its city hall after Gov. Brian Kemp extended a state public health emergency until August with COVID-19 cases spiking within Georgia.
The city had initially planned to reopen city hall July 6 for three days a week.
“Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kemp has moved the opening of public places to August … We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens,” Nicholson mayor Jan Webster said.
Webster said the public continues to be served despite closed doors at city hall.
“Staff and citizens are being taken take care of,” she said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the city council:
•approved the purchase of an all-terrain vehicle for city workers for $13,442 from James Short Tractor and Equipment Company, which submitted the lowest bid. The purchase passed with a 3-1 vote, with councilman Mike Barfield casting the lone “no” vote.
•heard from Webster that the city’s Spring Clean event, originally slated for earlier this year, is July 11 at 8 a.m.
•heard from Webster that five vendors took part in the city’s recent farmer’s market.
•heard that the library has modified its hours due to the rise in COVID-19 cases to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•heard from councilman Lamar Watkins that concerns have been expressed about grass cutting at the city cemetery as well as bush hogging on James Maxwell Rd.
The city’s next work session is July 23 — most likely conducted via Zoom — and its next business meeting is Aug. 3.
