The City of Nicholson has been designated as a City of Civility by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). Nicholson adopted a civility resolution in GMA’s new Embrace Civility program on Sept. 5.

"A 2019 poll by Weber Shandwick revealed that over 90% percent of Americans believe that incivility is a problem, with nearly 68% percent identifying it as a major problem," GMA leaders said. "Civility is more than just politeness; it is about disagreeing without disrespect, seeking common ground as a starting point for dialogue about differences, listening past one’s preconceptions and teaching others to do the same."

