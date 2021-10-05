Nicholson Mayor Jan Webster laid out potential plans for federal funds coming to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan Act during an Oct. 4 city council meeting.
While the dollar amount remains unknown, Webster said she would like the council to consider using some of the funds to renovate a building for the city to start a senior center in Nicholson. She said she has a meeting this week to learn more about staffing and the day-to-day operations of such a facility.
Webster also discussed contributing some funds to the Jackson County Habitat for Humanity to help with the project on Sanford Road.
Ann Auer, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, spoke at the meeting.
“We are setting up a lovely community,” she explained, noting that city support is greatly needed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
• Webster asked the council to be ready to discuss the 2022 budget at the council's Oct. 28 meeting. She gave a heads up that she will ask for a 3% pay increase for all city employees.
• Councilmember Dusty Durst gave an update on the sprinkler system project at Benton Hall. He said the project was almost complete.
• Heard a request by the Nicholson Water Authority to place a drive thru drop box so residents can pay their water bills without leaving their vehicle.
• Heard a request by the Nicholson Area Fire Department to pave and seal the city parking lot along with the department. Councilman Thomas Gary noted that the costs would be cheaper.
•Approved a resolution to participate with the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Authority
•Approved a resolution to participate in the Georgia Cities Week from October 3-9.
• Approved a proclamation to name Sunday, Nov. 7 as Retired Educator’s Day in Georgia.
