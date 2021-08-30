The City of Nicholson finished the year 2020 in the black.
With a net of just over $173,000 on the year, the city saw its reserves climb above the $1 million mark to $1.16 million, according to the recently released audit.
Nicholson had revenues of $880,800 in the year and expenses of $707,600 in its General Fund.
The town's largest expense was for public works at $264,000, followed by general government expenses of $235,200.
