The City of Nicholson is getting a $58,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan and a $50,000 Community Facilities Grant to install fire protection sprinkler system at its City Hall and Community Center.
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced recently that USDA Rural Development is investing $13 million to increase access to health care and public safety for people living in 22 rural Georgia communities.
“These loans and grants are investments not only for facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities and first responder vehicles and equipment,” said Taylor, “they represent investment in prosperity and opportunity in rural Georgia.”
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.
Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/community-facilities/community-facilities-direct-loan-grant-program.
Interested parties in Georgia should contact the Community Programs Division at (706) 546-2171for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (PDF, 669 KB) for a detailed overview of the application process.
