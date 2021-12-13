The Nicholson City Council recently approved several amendments to its zoning ordinances, including allowing mobile homes on lots as small as 1/2 acre.
In the past, the city's ordinance mandated a 2-acre lot to build or put a manufactured home on the property. The amendment now allows a lot size of 26,000 sq. ft. The change was approved because there are so many lots less than one acre in the city.
In another change to Rural Residential (RR), the required dwelling size was changed from 700 sq. ft. to 1,400 sq. ft. The Ordinance Amendment noted that size could decrease to 800 square feet under certain circumstances through an administrative variance.
In other business the council:
• approved a resolution to adopt the Nicholson Comprehensive Five-Year Plan
• amend a section in the Code of Ordinance to match Municode. The city uses this platform to seamlessly unify agendas, meetings, websites, and code of ordinances.
• discussed the current speed limit on Brockton Road.
• made a request to Jackson EMC to repair nine streetlights.
• discussed signage on Mulberry Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.