Nicholson plans to re-open its city hall July 6, provided no new restrictions are handed down from the state.
Mayor Jan Webster made the announcement during the Nicholson City Council’s June 25 work session, held via Zoom. The facility, which has been closed in response to COVID-19, will be open three days a week.
“Now this is depending on that there’s no new protocol from the governor,” Webster said. “Every time I turn on the news, there’s more and more (COVID-19) cases. I don’t even know how to deal with this.”
Webster said Nicholson is following the lead of other cities, noting that Commerce and Jefferson “are doing pretty much the same thing.”
BARFIELD RESIGNS AS MAYOR PRO-TEM
Webster announced that Nicholson city councilman Mike Barfield has resigned as the city’s mayor pro-tem and appointed councilman Dusty Durst as his replacement.
Barfield did not participate in the June 25 Zoom meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•were presented with a low bid of $13,492 for an all-terrain vehicle. The council will vote on the item at its July 6 meeting.
•verbally agreed to allow those who purchased program ads for the city’s cancelled Daisy Festival to choose between a refund or having this year’s purchase applied to next year’s event.
•heard that just one bid has been received so far for an air conditioner replacement at John Deere Hall.
•heard that the Nicholson Water Authority is considering relocating to a four-office block across from city hall at the Benton building.
•heard that next year’s fireworks show is set for July 2. City money spent towards fireworks for this year’s cancelled event will be applied to next year’s down payment.
•heard that both plumbing and interior and exterior concrete work for the new city library annex are complete, while heating and air work is 80 percent complete and framing and drywall is 95 percent complete.
•heard that the city’s next farmer’s market is July 4 with two vendors scheduled for the event.
•head that the city’s postponed Spring Clean with Waste Pro will move to July 11 at 8 a.m.
