Nicholson leaders hope to install a sprinkler system at the city government complex with the help of grant money.
The city council voted unanimously in a July 30 called meeting to seek a 50 percent grant through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the project. Half of the money will be covered through direct funds from the USDA; the other half will come through a low-interest loan from the agency.
The sprinkler system will serve just the Benton Hall portion of the city complex.
The city doesn’t yet know the total price tag of the project. An estimate was not finalized by the time of the called meeting.
The possibility of funding for the project through the USDA comes after the city had difficulty finding other grant sources, according to mayor Jan Webster.
Webster said she hopes to seek future funding from the USDA for more projects at the complex, which include roof repair, a parking lot upgrade, a facade upgrade, senior center improvements and a walking trail.
