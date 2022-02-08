The Nicholson City Council recently approved a bid of $8,400 for the purchase of the trailer that housed the former city hall. The bid, won by Jerry Dellinger, is only for the dwelling, and the new owner is responsible for moving the trailer off of city property.
In other business at its Monday meeting, the council:
•approved a rezoning request for Scherry Jackson to rezone her property from Agricultural (AG) to Suburban Residential (SR) for a family-owned subdivided parcel on Brockton Road.
•agreed to keep the Candy Castle Daycare rent at $1,300 for the remainder of 2022. The rent will go to $2,000 in 2023.
•approved Covid testing by Free Covid Testing of Atlanta who will offer the testing in the Benton parking lot. The details and logistics have yet to be sorted out.
The council will hold a work session on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m., and they will hold a council meeting on Monday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.