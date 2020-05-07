The Nicholson City Hall will remain mostly closed for now, Mayor Jan Webster told the town's council during an online meeting May 4.
Although the town doesn't have an emergency order in place due to the virus pandemic, its city hall has been closed to the public, except for a few appointment meetings for priority business.
Still to be decided by the town is whether or not to proceed with its July 4th celebration. Webster said that decision would be made later in May when more information might be available.
Nicholson's library has also been closed and its staff furloughed during the crisis, but will begin the process of reopening next week with curbside service. The facility plans to reopen to the public around June 1, but will have modifications to accommodate social distancing and sanitizing requirements.
In another issue related to the virus pandemic, a local baseball team will soon begin to practice on the city's ball field, but only after coaches agreed to sign a waiver to hold the town harmless for any medical problems that might come out of its decision to hold practice. Although the CDC recommends that no organized sports should be held yet, town officials said that since the community doesn't have an emergency order banning the practice, it could proceed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• approved amending its 2019 budget based on recommendations from town auditors.
• approved accepting and naming a new city street, Benton Center Way. The council also approved expanding a repaving project involving the road. Council member Mike Barfield voted against the move to expand the paving project.
• approved awarding a city scholarship to Kaycie Malcolm.
