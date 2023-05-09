Piedmont Athens Regional recently hosted its annual neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) family reunion, where the families of past NICU patients are invited to reunite with the nurses, staff members and other families who helped them through their time at the hospital. It is the first time the event has been held since the COVID pandemic began in 2020.
"Babies in the NICU are with us anywhere from a few days to months, so we get to know the families as they come in each day to visit their baby and check their progress," said Lindsay McCloskey, RN, Piedmont Athens Regional’s NICU manager. "The reunion is a fun way for the families and staff to see each other again and celebrate how far all these babies have come since being in the NICU."
Babies born prematurely or before 37 weeks of pregnancy, who have a low birth weight, or who have a medical condition that requires special care are admitted to Piedmont Athens Regional’s Level III NICU, where they are treated by neonatologists and nurses with advanced training in NICU care.
This year’s event was held in the community garden at Piedmont Athens Regional, and families enjoyed snacks, lawn games, and a visit from the University of Georgia mascot, Hairy Dawg.
"This year was even more special since it is the first year we’ve held the reunion since COVID started," said McCloskey. "For some families who attended, it has only been a few months since they were in the NICU, but for others, it has been a few years, so new families get to meet one another and the staff get to visit with the babies they helped care for. It is a special time for everyone."
The NICU provides care for infants, providing respiratory support, imaging and access to pediatric medical subspecialists such as pediatric cardiologists and pediatric neurologists.
For more information on Piedmont Athens Regional’s maternity services, visit piedmont.org.
