Piedmont Athens Regional recently hosted its annual neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) family reunion, where the families of past NICU patients are invited to reunite with the nurses, staff members and other families who helped them through their time at the hospital. It is the first time the event has been held since the COVID pandemic began in 2020.

"Babies in the NICU are with us anywhere from a few days to months, so we get to know the families as they come in each day to visit their baby and check their progress," said Lindsay McCloskey, RN, Piedmont Athens Regional’s NICU manager. "The reunion is a fun way for the families and staff to see each other again and celebrate how far all these babies have come since being in the NICU."

