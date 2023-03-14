Commerce leaders aren't likely to make a decision this month on whether to turn over its parks and recreation department to the county.
City manager James Wascher said the Commerce City Council will likely take some time to consider the idea before making a final decision.
"I think council is going to spend a couple weeks considering all the information before we explore our next steps," Wascher said in an email to The Jackson Herald. "There is a lot to process and I know nothing is going to happen this month. There may be further discussion in April."
BACKGROUND
City leaders have been working over the past several years on plans to expand the city's rec department. During a town hall meeting earlier this month on the matter, Mayor Clark Hill said the city’s intention initially was to buy land and build new facilities.
City leaders considered a number of options, but later learned the estimated cost to build additional facilities would be $20-$30 million.
On top of those steep capital costs, an expanded program would require more operational funding beyond the city’s current $568,000 annual budget. Of that, around $75,000 comes from recreation fees, the rest from city general funds.
To build new facilities would mean a tax hike in the city to pay for bond funding and to pay for additional ongoing operational expenses.
Because of the steep price tag, city officials met with several county leaders to see if the county could play a role in the city’s need to expand its facilities and programs. The result of those meetings is a draft proposal to be used as a possible framework for an intergovernmental agreement between the city and county.
Essentially, the two-page document calls for the city to turn over all its recreation parks and equipment to the county recreation department and to pay the county $500,000 over two years to operate recreation facilities and programs in the city.
In addition, the city would agree to retain $1 million from its SPLOST 7 recreation money for the county to use to help pay for upgrade facilities.
The county would honor the city’s agreement with the city schools for use of the ballfields for two years and retain the use of the Tigers mascot with the city’s youth football and cheerleading programs, per league rules. It would also retain the name “Tiger Sharks” for the Commerce swim team program.
The agreement also indicates the county would attempt to locate new facilities in or around the city.
