Vulcan Materials Company hasn’t yet formally filed for a rezoning or special use with Jackson County officials for a planned rock quarry in South Jackson.
The firm has been acquiring property-purchase commitments from landowners between Hwy. 441 and Chandler Bridge Rd. for around 800-1,000 acres for the project.
While no formal action has yet been taken, the activist group Citizens for Sustainable Jackson are opposing the project. In an email to its members, CSJ noted that the area of the proposed quarry is a vital groundwater recharge location in the county.
“This area accounts for about 50% of the total ground water recharge area in Jackson County,” said CSJ.
The group is also putting up signs opposing the quarry and is soliciting members to email members of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in opposition.
Vulcan operates a quarry near Jefferson along I-85 and is in litigation in neighboring Franklin County over plans for a quarry there.
