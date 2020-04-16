Despite what’s shaping up as a “very tight” FY21 budget with the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce Schools do not plan for a hiring freeze for next year.
“There are some school systems that are neighboring us who have put on hiring freezes for FY21, and we haven’t done that,” superintendent Joy Tolbert said during the Commerce school board’s April 9 video conference work session.
The system, however, will not fill two vacancies at the middle school next year and will hold off on plans for an additional kindergarten teacher, according to Tolbert.
The Commerce City School System’s tentative budget calls for $14.279 million in spending for personnel, accounting for about 90 percent of its total expenses. The system does not yet know how much state funding it will receive. Tolbert said the state has indicated that its budget “is going to be extremely tight.”
The $14.279 million for personnel includes all scheduled pay bumps for certified personal. Classified personnel would be given a two percent pay increase under this plan, as well.
The system, however, has the option of freezing salary schedules or implementing furlough days for employees — or both — to offset funding cuts from the state. One day’s worth of furloughs for the system would total between $63,000-$64,000.
The system had hoped to approve its budget by July 1. But delays in approval of a state budget with the general assembly being suspended may force Commerce, along with all other schools in the state, to operate under a spending resolution until the state budget passes.
The system is due to receive federal help, however, to help combat the economic impact of COVID-19.
Commerce Schools expect to land $296,232 worth of assistance from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic and Securities (CARES) act. Those funds can be applied toward at-risk students, distance learning, school meals, mental health services, supplemental learning, facilities and equipment through Sept. 2021.
ELOST MONEY EXPECTED TO COVER BOND PAYMENTS
With $2.48 million collected in ELOST through March, the Commerce School System has generated over $500,000 more in ELOST – education money collected through sales tax — this year compared to a year ago.
Tolbert, who said Commerce Schools have been conservative with ELOST funds, expects the system to have enough ELOST revenue to make bond payments despite concerns of decreased local sales due to COVID-19.
“That is a comforting thought,” Tolbert said. “If that balance was not where it needed to be, that would be a reason for concern because those payments have to come from somewhere.”
If a bond debt cannot be serviced through ELOST money, state and local funds must be applied to make those payments.
The system does, however, anticipate a dip in its ELOST deposits in future months due to the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak. To help minimize that hit, Tolbert urged citizens to shop locally.
“We need it now more than ever,” Tolbert said.
CMS PRINCIPAL STEPPING DOWN
The school board accepted the resignation of Commerce Middle School principal Jamie Horne during its Aug. 13 video conference voting session.
In other personnel moves, the school accepted the resignations of Martha Horne (CMS reading teacher), Katie Bertram (fifth grade reading teacher) and Bobby Brooks (CMS special education teacher). It also approved the hiring of the following for the 2020-21 school year: Deanna Shaw (eighth grade math), Chance McClure (middle school special education), Sam Purcell (math enrichment, grades 7-8), Andrew Tyson (eighth grade English-language arts), Shawn Keim (curriculum director), Cassie Jacques (primary school teacher) and Haley Reed (primary school teacher). The retirements of Lori Martin, Mona Haynes, Jimbo Stephenson and David Stephenson were all approved as well. All retirements are effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Commerce school board:
•discussed a drop in FTE numbers following the system’s mid-term adjustment. Commerce’s FTE losses equal about $55,000 in state funding, but the system won’t be penalized under the “hold harmless” rule. The system will receive $9,309 extra in state funds — $7,498 for pupil transportation and $1,811 for a charter-system adjustment.
•reviewed a $32,415 purchase for primary school reading purchases. Though originally OK’d as part of the system’s Title I budget, the order exceeds $10,000, which requires board approval.
•heard that administrators at each school are deciding on this year’s promotion and retention criteria. State standardized tests, which weigh heavily in promotion or retention, have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Tolbert noted that reading and math will factor heavily in promotion or retention this year at the primary and elementary school.
•met 30 minutes in closed session during its work session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
•discussed video conferencing for future meetings to abide by social-distancing requirements. Tolbert said she expects the board to continue meeting remotely in May. “My hope is at least by June maybe we’ll be somewhat back to normal,” she said. “But it all depends on what happens with the virus.”
