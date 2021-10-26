Commerce leaders got a first look this week at the proposed ward redistricting map, based on results from the 2020 U.S. Census. Not much change is proposed.
At the Commerce City Council’s meeting on Monday (Oct. 18), city manager James Wascher said the goal with the new map is to keep the wards as close to their existing lines, while adjusting for population changes.
“Overall, this map was done with the intent of trying to keep the wards as close to how they have been in the past as possible and trying to balance out that population,” said Wascher.
School leaders have also been given a copy of the map for input.
The council could pass an ordinance in November, adopting the new map. The change would be introduced as local legislation in the Georgia General Assembly in January.
