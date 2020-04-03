Jackson County had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, according to state reports.
The county has recorded no deaths from the virus.
Statewide, there have been 5,831 confirmed cases with 1,158 hospitalizations and 184 deaths.
Reports from nearby counties include:
Gwinnett — 329 cases with 8 deaths.
Hall — 79 cases with 0 deaths.
Clarke — 57 cases with 8 deaths.
Madison — 5 cases with 1 death.
Franklin — 6 cases with 0 deaths.
Banks — 3 cases with 0 deaths.
