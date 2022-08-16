The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission plans a hearing for its 12-county regional plan update on Friday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.
The hearing is being held to inform people about the process used in developing the update. Attendees can also provide their input during the session.
The hearing will be held at the NEGRC office, 305 Research Dr., Athens.
For more information, contact director of planning and government services Mark Beatty at mbeatty@negrc.org or 706-369-5650.
NEGRC serves Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Elbert, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
