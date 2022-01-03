The drive-through COVID-19 testing site operated by Mako Medical in partnership with the Northeast Health District and the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government has relocated. The testing site had been operating out of the fire station on Mitchell Bridge Road, but effective Monday, January 3, the testing site will operate out of Holland Park, located at 250 Vincent Drive in Athens. Testing hours will be Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for COVID-19 testing at the Holland Park location. Insurance information is requested if available, but insurance is not required and there is no cost to the person being tested, regardless of insurance status. Pre-registration is highly encouraged prior to arriving at the testing site to reduce wait times. Anyone wanting to be tested can pre-register by visiting northeasthealthdistrict.com/covidtesting
COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically in recent weeks at the local, state and national levels.
DPH recommends that everyone five years and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 18 and older get a booster shot at least two months after their initial J&J/Janssen vaccine or six months after completing their primary Pfizer or Moderna series. Individuals ages 16 and 17 years of age should also get a Pfizer booster six months after completing the initial Pfizer series. Vaccines slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce the likelihood of new variants, and are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, Northeast Health District leaders said. With high levels of community transmission, wearing a mask in indoor public settings is also recommended, even for individuals who are fully vaccinated.
To find DPH partner testing locations or commercial testing sites in Georgia, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting
For local COVID-19 information including vaccine providers, visit https://publichealthathens.com/wp/programs/infectious-disease/coronavirus-covid-19-information/
