The Northeast Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health  recently launched an updated website to better serve local residents.

One goal of the website redesign was to provide easier access for all users. The revamped website was optimized for accessibility using funding from a health equity grant and has been redesigned to meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA standards. Pages on the new site feature screen readers, text alternatives, captions for multimedia content and an easier-to-navigate layout. The new website also has an improved interface that automatically adjusts to different device types, making it more responsive and easier to view whether using a desktop computer, smartphone or tablet.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.