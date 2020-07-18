Fourteen resident of Northridge Health an dRehabilitation center in Commerce have died of COVID.
According to state data compiled from nursing homes around Georgia, the center has had 65 positive cases of COVID out of 124 residents. In addition, 17 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
So far, Jackson County has recorded 590 cases of the virus with 12 deaths and 66 people hospitalized.
