Northridge Medical Center in Commerce, formerly Banks-Jackson Hospital, is closing.
Although the facility will keep its nursing home open, the acute care hospital will shut down Oct. 31, according to an Aug. 19 news release.
"The decision to close and cease hospital operations was not one made lightly and only comes after exhausting all options to identify a sustainable path forward," the release said. "We are confident this decision will not have an adverse impact on patients’ access to acute care and we will continue to work with local medical and community leaders to address acute care needs in Commerce."
Hospital leaders said they would help employees find other jobs.
"NMC acute care services will continue until operations cease on October 31, 2020. We wish to commend and thank our dedicated staff members for their service to the hospital and our community. NMC will be working closely with staff members to support them during the transition and assist with identifying alternative employment options."
Small, rural hospitals have been struggling in recent years a a number in the state have already shut down. Data indicates that seven rural hospitals in Georgia closed between 2010 and 2019.
The small hospital in Cuthbert, Georgia, announced last month it was closing this fall. That facility's management blamed the closure on the virus pandemic having been the final blow to a facility that was already struggling.
Many hospitals have lost money during the pandemic due to the interruption of regular services and the extra costs of dealing with the COVID virus.
Northridge was founded at Banks-Jackson Commerce Hospital in the late 1950s as a joint venture between Banks and Jackson Counties and the City of Commerce and was run as a public hospital until it was sold to Northridge.
Northridge has 195 beds and revenues of around $50 million per year, according to information from the American Hospital Directory. The data also shows the facility lost over $6 million in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.