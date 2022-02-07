Could more apartment complexes be coming to the Banks Crossing area?
That possibility was floated by Gainesville real estate developer Frank Norton during a recent speech to members of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Norton said Banks County officials had been afraid of the impact the new 235-unit apartment complex at Banks Crossing would have on the county's school system. But Norton said that now with the project fully leased out, it only added 12 students to the school system (18 other students who live in the apartments were already in the school system, he said.)
Now, he suggested that the county was interested in more such developments because of the tax revenue generated.
"Banks County has signaled to the developer of that project, 'would you do another one?'" Norton said. "Because that project is being valued at $200,000 per dwelling unit as an apartment; that's strong tax revenue for that community."
Norton didn't say exactly who in Banks County had inquired about additional apartment projects.
Norton also reinterated his previous criticism about Jackson County's housing moratorium put in place last year. But he softened his tone toward the county, saying it is his "favorite" county due to its record of growth.
Norton has long championed affordable housing, a theme he again touted in his talk to Jackson chamber members.
"We also have to balance out our housing needs and our growth needs," he said of the jobs that have been created in the area in recent years.
Norton also said that a lack of affordable housing will hurt the area in the coming years.
"I personally believe that you ought to have multiple levels of housing," Norton said. "We need the ability in communities to have trailer purchases behind dad who has the farm. We need government supported rental housing and we need non-government supported rental housing. We need starter houses. We need mid-level housing, move up housing. We need executive housing. We need retirement home housing and down-sized housing."
He said that house prices under $200,000 are now "extinct."
"We're pricing ourselves out," he said.
When asked about a pending proposal for Jackson County to have one-acre lot minimums, Norton said it would increase prices.
"You may slow down the national developers coming here, but somebody may end up developing on that one-acre lot, but they're going to pay $200,000 for it... that may slow down growth or temper growth, but it won't solve the (affordable housing) problem."
Norton said another trend is that large, national development firms are squeezing out smaller developers. He suggested that communities get everything in writing from a developer, citing an issue in Habersham County where a townhome project ended up looking different than what had been shown at a city council meeting.
He was also critical of government regulations and said that the decisions local governments make over the next five years will impact the area for the next 50 years.
