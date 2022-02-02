It’s safe to say Frank Norton Jr. isn’t a fan of Jackson County’s housing moratorium. Norton, CEO and chairman of The Norton Agency, held no punches when discussing the moratorium during his annual Native Intelligence talk held Jan. 25.
“The dreaded ‘M Word’ has risen its ugly head once again in North Georgia with Jackson County enacting a 12-month moratorium on all new residential, giving a shell-shock blow to the most successful long-term industrial recruitment effort in the entire State of Georgia,” Norton said, adding that the county has recruited industries that have brought 7,500 new jobs over the last two years.
Following months of public pushback on residential growth, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted in September to pass a one-year moratorium on map amendments and rezonings for potential residential projects. During the moratorium period, county leaders planned to consider creating impact fees on new housing in the county — a move that could help fund some capital projects for improved infrastructure to accommodate the growth — and potentially make changes to the county’s Unified Development Code.
Norton slammed the county’s decision and said there are other ways to slow down residential growth besides a moratorium.
“A moratorium signals that a community is ill-prepared to control their own destiny, impotent in leadership planning and critical decision thinking,” Norton continued. “A moratorium to business and industries signals that jobs, the economy and economic prosperity are not welcome. So the welcome mats are shifted to those that are better prepared and those who know what they want to be when they grow up.”
Norton suggested the county’s moratorium could push developers to bypass the county and turn to neighboring counties for projects. As a warning, Norton cited Forsyth County’s decision in the 1990s to enact a water and sewer moratorium to slow down the growth. He said developers then turned to Dawson County, which “was forever transformed into a middle-class business community, propelling them forward in services, economy and education.”
He said the county’s decision could push growth to neighboring Franklin and Banks counties.
“The unintended consequence will be the discovery of Franklin County and their positive growth attitude,” Norton said. “And Banks County as a land of development opportunity.”
In other points, Norton's report:
• said that the area has a housing shortage in both availability to buy or rent.
• outlined that the average price point for new homes in Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties are all above $300,000.
• said that Jackson County has seven large industrial parks underway or planned with over 7 million sq. ft. of warehouse space in the works. The largest current project is the Bana 85 in Commerce with the potential of up to 6 million square feet of development in that park in the coming years.
•suggested that the new trend of building to rent communities (BTR) which are essentially subdivisions built just as rental houses, could become a "less compact alternative to apartments" that might be a better option for rental units in the area.
• said that the number one top selling community in the state's history is Twin Lakes in Hoschton, which sold 329 new homes in the first 11 months of 2021.
