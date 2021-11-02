Polls closed at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 2 General Municipal Election. Results will be updated below as they come in:
ARCADE
Arcade City Council (two at-large seats)
- Debra Gammon (I) — 53
- Leah Hollett — 24
- Kirby Lavender — 22
- Ron Smith (I) — 48
BRASELTON
Braselton mayoral race
- Hardy Johnson — 348
- Kurt Ward — 1,215
Braselton Town Council District 2
- Richard Harper — 253
- Peggy Slappey (I) — 124
Braselton Town Council District 4
- Jeff Gardner — 154
- James Murphy — 374
COMMERCE
Commerce City Council Ward 1
- Eric Gatheright — 39 votes
- Andre Rollins — 71 votes
Commerce City Council Ward 2
- Brad Coker — 29 votes
- Darren Owensby (I) — 94 votes
Packaged liquor sales
- Yes — 296 votes
- No — 135 votes
HOSCHTON
Hoschton mayoral race
- Lauren O'Leary — 323
- Shannon Sell (I) — 221
Hoschton City Council (All four candidates will take office. The top three vote-getters will have four-year terms, while the lowest vote-getter will have a two-year term due to staggered term limits.)
- Tracy Carswell (I) — 351
- James Lawson (I) — 383
- Scott Mims — 411
- Fredria Sterling — 395
JEFFERSON
Jefferson City Council District 2
- Malcolm Gramley (I) —109
- Dawn Maddox — 173
NICHOLSON
Nicholson City Council (two at-large seats)
- Joshua Burkhalter — 66
- Dusty Durst (I) — 58
- Thomas Gary (I) — 80
