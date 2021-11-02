Voting image
Polls closed at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 2 General Municipal Election. Results will be updated below as they come in:

ARCADE

Arcade City Council (two at-large seats)

  • Debra Gammon (I) — 53
  • Leah Hollett — 24
  • Kirby Lavender — 22
  • Ron Smith (I) — 48

BRASELTON

Braselton mayoral race

  • Hardy Johnson — 348
  • Kurt Ward — 1,215

Braselton Town Council District 2

  • Richard Harper — 253
  • Peggy Slappey (I) — 124

Braselton Town Council District 4

  • Jeff Gardner — 154
  • James Murphy — 374

COMMERCE

Commerce City Council Ward 1

  • Eric Gatheright — 39 votes
  • Andre Rollins — 71 votes

Commerce City Council Ward 2

  • Brad Coker — 29 votes
  • Darren Owensby (I) — 94 votes

Packaged liquor sales

  • Yes — 296 votes
  • No — 135 votes

HOSCHTON

Hoschton mayoral race

  • Lauren O'Leary — 323
  • Shannon Sell (I) — 221

Hoschton City Council (All four candidates will take office. The top three vote-getters will have four-year terms, while the lowest vote-getter will have a two-year term due to staggered term limits.)

  • Tracy Carswell (I) — 351
  • James Lawson (I) — 383
  • Scott Mims — 411
  • Fredria Sterling — 395

JEFFERSON

Jefferson City Council District 2

  • Malcolm Gramley (I) —109
  • Dawn Maddox — 173

NICHOLSON

Nicholson City Council (two at-large seats)

  • Joshua Burkhalter — 66
  • Dusty Durst (I) — 58
  • Thomas Gary (I) — 80

