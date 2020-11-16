The November surge in Covid cases in Jackson County — and across the country — continued over the last week.
Locally, the death total to date has been 46 in Jackson County with four other deaths suspected to be linked to Covid.
Some 232 people have been hospitalized since March with the virus and 2,800 people have been confirmed with Covid in the county.
In addition, the trend lines in Jackson County are troubling in the three main areas where tracking of the virus is done:
• The number of cases per 100,000 people has now topped 400 over the last two weeks.
• The number of cases per day over the last week hit 25.0, very close to the county's record of 26.1set on Sept. 4.
• The percentage of positive cases (out of all those tested) hit a new high on Nov. 12 of 17.2 based on a 7-day rolling average.
The surge in cases is starting to also show up in some local schools.
Last week, the Jackson County School System had 5.3% (449) of its students and staff on quarantine due to the virus with 19 active positive cases. The system's two hardest hit schools last week were East Jackson Middle School and West Jackson Elementary School.
Also last week, the Jefferson City School System had 4.8% of its students and 1.8% of its staff absent due to Covid exposure.
The Commerce City School System had 14 student or staff members on quarantine due to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.