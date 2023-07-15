The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) and the Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering to present a free informational workshop for local poultry producers and anyone who wants to learn more about managing poultry by-product and usage along with government programs you can utilize.
Attendees will learn more about nutrient management plans, mortality disposal, phosphorus application and sample management. In addition, information on federal programs and state programs will be presented. Partnering agencies for this event include Melony’s Manure Management, UGA Extension, UGA — College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, USDA — Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Georgia Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA).
