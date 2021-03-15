Customers of the Nicholson Water Authority who are making their payments in person are to continue to drop them off at the organization’s office at 175 Lakeview Drive.
It was reported earlier that payments could be made at the Benton Center, where Nicholson City Hall is now lo-cated. However, this is not true at this time.
“An intergovernmental agreement was adopted at the last meeting (of the Nicholson City Council) that they will come to the Benton Center after construction in this building. It could take up to a year, all depends on con-struction,” Nicholson City Clerk Debbie Fontaine stated. “Until construction is complete, all bill payments will stay the way they are now with water bills paid at the wa-ter authority office at 175 Lakeview Drive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.