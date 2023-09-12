A memorial monument honoring Jackson County deputies and county officials who died in the line of duty was unveiled Sept. 10 at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The monument was unveiled by Sheriff Janis Magnum and Richard Hoard, son of slain solicitor general Floyd Hoard.
In addition to Hoard, who was murdered in 1967, the other names on the monument include: Sheriff Clifford Barber who was killed in 1919; Deputy Cruz Thomas who was killed in 2014; and Lena Nicole Marshall who was murdered in 2021. A separate monument next to the new memorial honors Deputy Eddie Roe Evans who was killed in 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.