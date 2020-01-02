Joe Hicks, district manager for Jackson EMC, will be the new chairman of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Jan. 1.
The board approved officers and new board members at its Dec. 20 meeting.
In addition to Hicks, Dylan Wilbanks is the incoming chairman; Chad Bingham will be the treasurer; and Thom Price will be the secretary. Andy Garrison will be the past chairman.
Price will be on the board “succession” ladder and no longer is a regular board member. Garrison named Michelle Zimmerman, Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton, to replace him on the board.
Linda Strickland, TD Automotive Compressor Georgia, will serve a full term. She has been a member of the board, serving the unexpired term of Trey Leslie.
Patricia Massey, who lives in Commerce and works at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, and Kathy Lindberg, co-owner of Wilco Printing, will serve terms on the board.
The board will hold a one-day retreat Feb. 4 to develop a strategic plan. David Aaker, who teaches for the Institute of Organizational Management, will help with the plan and also will speak at the Feb. 5 chamber breakfast.
The board took no action but generally agreed that it would pay about $50,000 on its mortgage – which is about $166,000 – with accumulated cash. It is recommended that the chamber maintain three months of expenses and it has about $231,000 in cash. Jim Shaw, chamber president and CEO, told the board its monthly expenses average about $51,000.
The board also approved the budget of $611,088 for 2020. The budget is in the “black” by about $3,100. Expenses are projected to be $607,956.
The 2020 budget projects about $35,000 less in revenue and about $29,000 less in expenses. Most of the difference is expenses and revenue for the chamber’s membership drive held in August. That provided about 200 members for the chamber.
The budget provides for about $19,000 more money for economic development. Shaw said the extra expense is to take advantage of adding John Scott in August 2019 as the economic development director. It will mean more emphasis on retail and commercial development, Shaw said.
He said the chamber has added two new economic development projects in the past month and Scott has returned from a trip to Eastern Europe and Hungary, were SK Innovation has an electric battery plant much like the one being built in Commerce.
The annual eggs and issues meeting will be Jan. 8, Wilbanks said. It is the annual legislative roundup for the General Assembly. He said all four of the representatives and senators who represent the county are expected to attend.
Shaw told the board the group’s annual audit remains incomplete. He said a personnel change at the chamber and a change in software delayed the audit.
