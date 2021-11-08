The old Harmony Grove Mill facility in Commerce was recently found to have serious fire code violations, according to the Commerce Fire Department.
The city sent a letter to the owner of the building, Robert Grizzle, on Nov. 4 warning of the problems and demanding they be fixed.
Among the items outlined were removing a large pile of boxes inside the building, creating a fire watch system for the facility since its sprinkler system isn't operating and placing more fire extinguishers in the building.
The letter also calls for signage, a back flow system and lighting.
According to an Atlanta television report, the fire violations were discovered when an area union official went into the facility looking for employee violations of a firm that is doing subcontract work for SK Battery. That firm rents part of the old mill, according to the report.
Instead of that, the union official found the fire violations and reported them to the state and city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.