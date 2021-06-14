Ollie's Outlet distribution center in Commerce is hiring 100 new workers, the firm announced last week.
The company is holding a nationwide hiring event on June 15 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. to fill 2,000 new positions across its 400+ store locations, three distribution centers, and corporate headquarters.
In Commerce, the firm is seeking to hire nearly 100 new employees for all positions, including distribution associates and reach truck operators. DC positions pay up to $20 per hour based on experience and have a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Opportunities for the DC leadership team are also available.
“It’s an exciting time for Ollie’s as we continue to expand our store presence across the country. This year alone we have opened 20 new stores with 30 more slated to open by the end of 2021,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
Interested applicants can also text “Apply” to 33097 or visit an Ollie’s store or the Commerce Distribution Center on June 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview. Carrier messages & data rates may apply. Privacy policy: //ollies.us/privacy. Terms of use: //ollies.us/terms. For a complete list of openings, visit www.ollies.us/careers/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.