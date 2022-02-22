Plans to set Jackson County's unincorporated minimum lot size at one acre hit a roadblock Feb. 21 when the Jackson County Board of Commissioners sent the issue back to the county planning commission for more work.
A lengthy motion by commissioner Ralph Richardson Jr. called for the proposal to be remanded to the planning board and for a number of subdivision projects currently in the works to be exempted from the new minimum lot size rules. The motion carried with an unanimous 4-0 vote with chairman Tom Crow absent.
Commissioner Chas Hardy followed the vote by calling for a special meeting between the BOC and county planning staff to further discuss the lot size issue. No date was set for that meeting.
The proposal to raise the minimum lot size in the county came from a review of existing ordinances undertaken after the BOC issued a one-year moratorium on new housing projects in the county last fall. The county has been reviewing its codes and is also planning to put impact fees in place to help offset the cost of new infrastructure due to a massive boom in housing growth.
The larger lot size proposal was approved by the Jackson County Planning Commission and is seen by some as a way to slow the rapid growth of new homes in rural areas of the county.
But developers have pushed back against the idea, saying that larger lots will increase house prices, decrease the value of raw land and force new residential projects to go into other communities.
In a related move Feb. 21, the BOC first approved, then denied, a planning board proposal to require raised slab foundations on most new houses in the county.
The BOC first voted 3-1 to approve mandating raised-slabs or basements under new homes, then following a brief recess 25 minutes later, the board rescinded that vote followed by a 3-1 vote to deny a change to the county development code mandating raised slabs or basements.
Slab homes are typically cheaper to build than houses on raised foundations.
OTHER ACTION
In other business Feb. 21, the BOC:
• voted to buy two new ambulances at a cost of $555,800.
• agreed to update the GDOT speed zone ordinance, a move that lowers the speed near the new Jackson County High School.
• approved a supplemental road paving list that included removing Benton Rd. from an earlier list and adding $800,000 to the road paving budget due to the high cost of paving materials.
• voted to approve a bid of $1 million from ACR Commercial Roofing to re-roof the Gordon Street Center building.
• accepted Centurion Way as a county road.
• created a special tax district for street lighting in Hellen Valley Subdivision.
• agreed to purchase two acres from James Patrick for $130,000 as part of a land-swap deal to increase the buffer around the closed county landfill.
