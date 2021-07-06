Around 33% of residents in Jackson County have are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 36% of Jackson County’s residents (or 24,418 residents) have gotten at least one dose, while 33% (22,398 residents) are fully vaccinated.
Jackson County remains below the state average in vaccination rates. Across the state, 43% of residents have gotten at least one dose and 38% are fully vaccinated.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jackson County has had:
•Confirmed COVID cases — 8,643
•Deaths — 139 + 12 probable deaths
•Hospitalizations — 521
