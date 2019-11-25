One man was injured and another was killed in a shooting in Apple Valley Friday afternoon.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for a double shooting Friday, Nov. 22, around 2 p.m. at 4575 South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson.
Two men — Joshua Alton Smith, 27, of Commerce, and Justin Taylor Lyle, 20, of Danielsville — were shot and taken to area hospitals. Smith died at the hospital as a result of his injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The suspect, Christopher Thomas, 32, Jefferson, was taken into custody without incident. An arrest warrant for murder was taken.
According to the GBI, the investigation is ongoing.
