One person was killed and another was transported after a three-vehicle wreck that shut down I-85 on Wednesday (Sept. 29).
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to I-85 South near the 141 mile marker (close to the Dry Pond exit) shortly after 11 a.m. for a three-vehicle accident.
A flatbed Freightliner truck carrying granite slabs was traveling south on I-85 and traffic came to a stop because of construction.
The Freightliner, driven by Justin Gray, of Dewy Rose, rear-ended a silver Toyota Camry slamming them both into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer tanker truck which was carrying an industrial acid, according to the GSP. No spill was reported.
The driver of the Camry, who has not been named, was killed in the accident. Next of kin notification is pending.
Gray was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the tanker carrying industrial acid, Rodney Peterson, of Aberdeen, N.C., complained of an injury, but was not transported.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation.
