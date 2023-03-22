One person was killed in a wreck on I-85 southbound in Jackson County on Tuesday (March 21). The victim has not yet been identified.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called for the two-vehicle wreck between a dump truck and a Chevrolet Silverado near the Dry Pond exit. The dump truck, which was involved in the ongoing construction on I-85, was attempting to enter the southbound lanes and pulled into the path of the Silverado.
