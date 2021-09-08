It may seem like a disconnect, but even as Jackson County is rapidly becoming a suburban community, youth participation in agricultural and livestock shows is growing.
That was one reason a group of county leaders set out a few years ago to build a large-scale agricultural facility in the county, a facility that opened a little over a year ago in mid-2020.
Since then, use of the new Jackson County Ag Center has boomed, growing beyond just agricultural events to include a variety of uses.
Facilities manager David Burton recently reflected on the center's first year of operations, noting that every weekend is booked through mid-December with events.
"It's more of a community center than (just) a livestock facility," he said.
Last weekend, the facility hosted a large-scale geo cache event and it regularly hosts banquets and other meetings that don't necessarily have a direct connection to agriculture.
Still, the core of the facility is rooted in the county's agriculture past. Burton said that youth livestock shows have grown from an occasional event to something akin to how travel baseball teams compete.
"It's every weekend, if you want to," he said of livestock shows.
Burton said that small livestock such as goats and lambs have become popular with youth, in part because they can be kept on small yards and don't require a huge financial investment to start.
But cattle also remains strong in the county, Burton said.
"We're still in the top 10 (in cattle production)," he said. "Even with all the urban sprawl — I don't know how much longer that will last — but there's a lot of interest in that."
The one area that hasn't done a show at the ag center is poultry, Burton said.
"I'm surprised we haven't had a chicken event yet," he said, noting that biosecurity of the area's poultry production might be a factor in the lack of area chicken how events.
One of the larger upcoming events will be the Georgia Christmas Tree Association holding a conference and trade show at the building, he said.
Staffing such a large facility could be costly, but Burton said that inmate labor working at the ag center helps keep the overall cost down. Inmate firemen from the county fire training center, which is located behind the ag center, are a big help, Burton said, as are other inmates from the county correctional institute.
COVID IMPACT
When the facility was first conceived, nobody could foresee that it would open amid a major virus pandemic, something that in a way helped the ag center over the past year. Its large, open space made it attractive for social distancing, Burton said, and some other local meeting facilities closed for a time, opening the way for the ag center to showcase its facilities to a diverse group.
When the vaccine first became available, the center served for a time as a local vaccine site, exposing people to the facility who might have otherwise never seen it. That has since led to additional business, including an upcoming dog show and a rabbit show.
Although the Jackson ag center isn't as large as the state-owned Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, it does draw some events that might have otherwise have gone there, Burton said. The facility is the only one of its kind in Northeast Georgia.
For the future, Burton hopes to expand the facility even more. In the near term, he hopes to add eight RV parking sites with hookups to appeal to those who travel show circuits on a regular basis and who essentially live out of their RV for the events.
Burton would also like to host a county farmer's market at the site in the future, using its covered porch area.
Longer-term, he would like to see a large, covered outdoor arena that could be used for equestrian shows, rodeos and other similar events that are too large for the current indoor facility to host.
