Jefferson High School was the only high school in Jackson County that topped the state average on the SAT. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 SAT results for public school-students on Sept. 28.
Statewide, students averaged 1052 on the SAT. That’s higher than the national average of 1028.
Commerce High School, East Jackson Comprehensive High School and Jackson County High School all fell below the state average. Commerce High School, which struggled significantly in math, was also below the national average.
Detailed mean scores include:
•JHS — 1102 (553 in reading/writing, 549 in math)
•State — 1052 (536 in reading/writing, 516 in math)
•EJCHS — 1050 (536 in reading/writing, 514 in math)
•JCHS — 1047 (532 in reading/writing, 515 in math)
•National — 1028 (521 in reading/writing, 507 in math)
•CHS — 1019 (530 in reading/writing, 489 in math)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.