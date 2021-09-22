Three out of four high schools in Jackson County scored at least as high as the state average on the SAT.
The Georgia Department of Education released 2021 SAT results on Friday, Sept. 17.
Jefferson High School had the highest average in the county, with a total score mean of 1123.
That’s followed by Jackson County Comprehensive High School, 1081, and Commerce High School, which tied with the state average at 1077.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School had the lowest average in the county and fell below the state average with a 1029 total score mean.
See a breakdown of reading/writing and math scores:
- Commerce: 1077 total; 554, reading and writing; and 523, math
- Jefferson: 1123 total; 566, reading and writing; and 557, math
- East Jackson: 1029 total; 520, reading and writing; and 508, math
- Jackson County: 1081 total; 542, reading and writing; and 539, math
- State: 1077 total; 546, reading and writing; and 531, math
