Other local veterans without photos include:
- Tim Harris, Jefferson, served in the Army and S.C. National Guard from 1960 until 1968. Harris is from Pelzer, S.C.
- John A. Ward, United States Air Force, 1966-1969, from Commerce and currently living in Jefferson.
- Sgt. John M. Pekarske, United States Air Force, 1973-1977, of Manitowoc, Wisc.
- Sgt. Estella N. Pekarske, United States Air Force, 1975-1979, from Garden City, Minn.
- George Patterson and Odell Clark, U.S. Army, WWII, and Bobby Patterson, U.S. Army.
- PN2 and 1 Sgt. John E. Dowdy Jr., served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1967 and in the U.S. Army from 1973-2000. Dowdy served for 33 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.